Vendors still needed for John Blue Cotton Festival

LAURINBURG —While the John Blue Cotton Festival is still a few months away, organizers are on the lookout for potential vendors.

According to Co-Chair Tish Patterson, while all vendor applications are being accepted, the board is hoping to bring more food-related vendors in for the Oct. 9 event.

“We’ve already got some great craft vendors signed up,” Patterson said. “We do already have a couple of food vendors signed up but we’d like to get some more, especially food trucks. We’ve been looking for some specifically for fair food like funnel cakes but we haven’t had any luck yet.”

The vendor applications have two different deadlines depending on what the person is selling, food vendors must be signed up by Sept. 15 due to health regulations — while craft vendors have until Sept. 30.

“It’s going to be a great event and we’re expecting a large crowd this year,” Patterson said. “So if you are on the fence about signing up to be a vendor, do it. I think you’ll be missing out if you don’t.”

Applications can be found locally at Harley’s Tuxedos and Gifts, the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce office or the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Office. The application can also be found online at johnbluefestival.com or by emailing [email protected]

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring not just the vendors but dance performances, activities for children and Jim Quick and the Coastline will be performing in the afternoon.

For updates, follow the festival’s Facebook page at John Blue Cotton Festival or on the website johnbluefestival.com.

The John Blue House is located at 13040 X Way Road in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]