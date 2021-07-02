Highland Games will return to Scotland County in October

Bill Caudill: This will ‘be our biggest and best ever’

LARUINBURG – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Scotland County Highland Games weekend will return in the fall.

The Highland Games competitions are scheduled for Oct 2.

Bill Caudill, director of The Scottish Heritage Center at St. Andrews University, and founder and chairman of the Scotland County Highland Games, noted that this year’s event will be” bigger and better than ever.”

Registration for the event for clans and competitors began on June 1, with Caudill stating that “we already have in hand more than a third of our normal number of Scottish clan registrations (and) a record 24 pipe bands are already entered, with competitor entries from as far away as New York and Florida.”

With the state loosening restrictions, Caudill added that the Games are expected to have more than 5,000 in attendance, which would be a record high for the local event.

“We feel this year’s event is going to be our biggest and best ever based on the early interest and indicators we have already,” said Caudill.

The event has a long history, dating back to 2008 since the first event took place in Laurinburg after moving from Flora MacDonald in Red Springs.

With just about 90 days left until the event, Caudill noted that “our local hotels and motels are reporting that they are close to or full already for that weekend.”

The first event of the weekend will be held on Oct. 1 with a Whisky Tasting and Sponsor Reception. This particular event will be held at the Brick+Mortar facility in downtown Laurinburg. The Games will take place on Oct. 2 at the North Carolina Rural Heritage Center and John Blue Historical Complex on X Way Road in Laurinburg. On Oct. 3, the Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church will have a Sunday service to conclude the weekend’s events.

Highland Games are events that happen annually to represent the Scottish culture — “with games and competitive events which exhibit the traditions and culture of the thousands of Scots who settled in this region,” said Caudill.

The Scotland County Highland Games are looking for volunteers to help carry out the event. If interested in doing so, or if there are questions, contact Caudill at 910-318-1397 or email him at [email protected]

Hunter Locklear is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.