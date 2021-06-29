Golden Knights visit Spring Hill Middle School

WAGRAM —The U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team dropped in, quite literally, to pay a visit to the children taking part in the Summer Enrichment Program at Spring Hill Middle School.

“We have themes each week of the program,” said art teacher Arlene Grady. “Next week is stars and stripes week to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Grady said she reached out to the Golden Knights three weeks ago and they were quick to respond.

“There is usually a 45-day turnaround to have them at an event,” said Grady. “However, they agreed and made all this happen just in one phone call.”

The Golden Knights not only came through for the program, but they also did it at no cost to the students or the school.

“I would like to give a big shoutout to the airport for helping make this a reality,” said Grady. “Many of these students and maybe some of the staff would have never gotten the opportunity to see something like this in person had they not.”

Grady went on to say that this is the first time the Golden Knights have made the jump on to school property.

“I just can not say thank you enough to everyone who helped make this event possible,” said Grady. “Also I would like to say a very special to the Golden Knights for doing this for us and taking the time to demonstrate their skills and what they do.”

After all the jumpers had landed, students were allowed to join them on the field and help repack their parachutes while asking questions.

“This was just great and it made our day for sure,” said Grady.

