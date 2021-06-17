RichmondCC Part of statewide initiative for discounted workforce training

HAMLET — A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” launched today for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund that is available for eligible North Carolina community college students. GEER provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs in one of North Carolina’s “Great 58” community colleges.

The short-term programs supported by the scholarship are in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. Ten high-demand areas have been identified, which are automotive, construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, aircraft maintenance, criminal justice, fire and rescue services, industrial/manufacturing, and transportation.

Richmond Community College provides short-term training for electric lineworker, HVAC technician, plumbing, residential wiring, welding, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomy, banking fundamentals, computer-aided drafting, industrial mechanics and much more. Classes being offered at a discounted price at RichmondCC are designated as “New Skills, New Life” courses.

“We have been expanding our offering of these types of short-term training programs because not every career requires a two-year degree or higher. These programs lead to in-demand credentials for high-wage careers,” said Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “By providing a discount for these programs, we are showing students that new careers are available, affordable and accessible.”

The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program – whichever is more – and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other costs of attendance.

“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C.

Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”

Eligible students must be a N.C. resident and currently enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours. Students will be required to complete residency determination through the N.C. Residency Determination Service (RDS), and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

For information, call RichmondCC at 910-410-1700 or visit the Hamlet Campus or Scotland County Campus. To explore the programs offered at RichmondCC, visit www.richmondcc.edu/academics.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communication for Richmond Community College.