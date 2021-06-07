COVID-19 event vaccinates 21 area residents

About 34% of county is now vaccinated

LAURINBURG — A partnership between the Scotland County Health Department, Scotland County Schools, Scotland Health Care System and the Mt. Calvery Center for Leadership Development provided a public COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunity on Saturday for area residents.

The vaccinations were available to all residents age 12 and above.

Held at Sycamore Lane Elementary School, the event saw 21 residents receive the vaccination and several tests were given.

“When you are fully vaccinated means the risk oif getting, spreading or dying from COVID-19 is very low,” Kathie Cox of the Health Department told WLNC radio.

Cox also said Scotland County’s vaccination rate stands at 33.7% as of Friday.

“We have a goal of 60% by late fall,” she said.

Currently, the county has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and remains in the “substantial community spread rate,” according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination events are expected to ber planned in the future.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3-23 or [email protected]