LAURINBURG — We’ve now reached Week 5, often considered the start of the second quarter of the NFL season, a point where fantasy players begin to reveal whether they’re true contenders or fading pretenders. As always, if this is your first time here, each week I provide a breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash in the NFL.

Top three quarterbacks

Josh Allen at home versus the New England Patriots

For the second week in a row, Josh Allen belongs in your fantasy lineup. He leads the league in games with at least two passing and two rushing touchdowns since 2022. Now facing the 26th-ranked pass defense in New England, Allen is a must-start this Sunday.

Jalen Hurts at home versus the Denver Broncos

Despite a frustrated A.J. Brown and an Eagles’ receiving corps, Jalen Hurts has been a model of consistency. He’s passed for over 200 yards once this season, but his rushing ability is a game-changer. Currently fifth among quarterbacks in rushing yards with 179, he now faces a Broncos defense that has allowed the third most passing touchdowns and ranks in the top 11 for rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks. Hurts is a must-start this Sunday.

Jared Goff on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

“The Goffather,” as some call Jared Goff, hasn’t had the easiest start to the season, facing two of the top pass defenses. Despite that, he still ranks top 10 in passing and now draws a struggling Cincinnati Bengals defense coming off a short week. Goff is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Travis Etienne Jr. at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Monday Night Football comes to Jacksonville in what could be the game of the week; if the Jaguars want to make a statement, this is a must-win. Travis Etienne Jr. will play a key role; he ranks third in the league in rushing, while Jacksonville boasts the fourth-ranked rushing offense. Facing the 22nd-ranked rush defense, Etienne is a must-start.

Jonathan Taylor at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders

After being held to his second-lowest rushing output of the season — 17 carries for 76 yards — in the Colts’ first loss of the season. Jonathan Taylor is primed for a bounce-back; the NFL’s leading rusher won’t stay quiet for long. Taylor is a must-start this Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Another week, another reason to plug in Jahmyr Gibbs. His dual-threat ability out of the backfield makes him dangerous. Against a Bengals defense that allows 135.8 rushing yards per game. The smash-mouth Detroit Lions, who average 139 rushing yards per contest, will look to exploit the Bengals’ struggling run defense. Gibbs is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

The run-pass game will be critical here. Cincinnati will load up to stop Detroit’s ground game, which should open up the passing attack. Going up against the league’s 30th-ranked pass defense that allows 262 yards per game. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a must-start this Sunday.

George Pickens on the road versus the New York Jets

With CeeDee Lamb sidelined, quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to target George Pickens. After coming off one of his best games of the season, hauling in eight receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. The Cowboys have the NFL’s third-ranked passing offense. Pickens is a must-start this Sunday.

Michael Pittman at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders

The Daniel Jones fire may have been cooled last week, but expect it to reignite against the Raiders’ 23rd-ranked pass defense, allowing 228.3 yards per game. With Jonathan Taylor commanding attention in the run game, Michael Pittman has thrived, scoring a touchdown in three of four games and exceeding 40 yards plus in each. Pittman is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Darren Waller on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

After roughly a year away from the NFL, Darren Waller made his Dolphins debut in Week 4 against the Jets, catching three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns. With the injury to Tyreek Hill, Waller should see an even bigger role in the offense. Against a Panthers defense that struggles to cover tight ends, Waller is a must-start this Sunday.

Tyler Warren at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders

He leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 263, and scored his first rushing touchdown last week against the Rams. The Colts’ first-round pick has been a key part of the league’s fourth-ranked passing attack, which averages 261 yards per game. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Dallas Goedert at home versus the Denver Broncos

If there’s one player who has consistently impacted the Eagles’ passing game, it’s Dallas Goedert. His reliable hands and role as Jalen Hurts’ safety blanket throughout his career have been critical to Philadelphia’s aerial attack. Goedert is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Buffalo Bills at home versus the New England Patriots

Buffalo boasts the league’s top pass defense, and with Josh Allen leading the way, the Patriots’ offense will likely be forced to air it out to keep up. The Bills’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Detroit Lions on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ offense has struggled. Aside from a 31-point outburst in Week 2 versus the Jaguars, they’ve managed just 13 points and six turnovers over the past two games. The Lions’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

New York Giants on the road versus the New Orleans Saints

After one of Week 4’s biggest upsets, with the Giants defeating the Chargers, New York’s defense is riding high. Built to stop the run and generate pressure with players such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and rookie Abdul Carter. New York poses a serious threat to the Saints’ offense. The Giants’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

