A pact to be at the top

LAURINBURG —For the past four years, two Scotland Early College High School students went back and forth on who had the highest GPA and it was all because of a pact made in the eighth grade.

Te’Aja McCoy was SEarCH’s valedictorian, while Nicholas Chance was the salutatorian.

“This year’s valedictorian and salutatorian have less than one-hundredth of a point difference to their GPA,” said Principal Kesha Hood. “They have traded top positions at different points during their time at SEarCh. Their friendly competition started four years ago and they bring everyone around them to a higher standard.”

During their high school career they both kept each other working to maintain their high GPAs.

“In eighth grade when me and Te’Aja found out we were both going to SEarCh, we made a promise one of us would be valedictorian and the other salutatorian,” Chance said. “From that day I knew I would have to prove myself to my dad, to Te’Aja and to everyone else. That drive kept me going and that drive is what got me where I am today all.”

Te’Aja added she knew that they would both be able to do it with the hard work put in.

“This long academic competition against my best friend definitely helped me with my p’s and q’s my entire high school academic career,” McCoy said. “It’s something I’m eternally grateful for.”

Hood spoke about both students during the graduation ceremony speaking on what they’ve brought to SEarCh over the past four years.

“This year’s salutatorian has garnered the respect of students and staff alike,” Hood said. “He is highly intelligent yet approachable and kind. He is a student you call on if you need a peer tutor and you need the job done. His work ethic is beyond reproach and he is a role model for others.”

“This year’s valedictorian is an up and comer who has shown more determination in a year than most have in a lifetime,” Hood continued. “She is the kind of student you know you are just better being in her presence.”

Both of the star students added what they would say to younger selves but also their advice for the incoming SEarCh freshmen.

“I’d tell myself you’ll get what is yours,” Chance said. “For the incoming freshman, you have to be what you want to be.”

McCoy added she would tell her younger self that “you deserve this” and remind the incoming class that while they’ll have a lot of defeats they will not be broken by them.

Both students received full rides to their universities, with Chance planning on studying biological engineering at North Carolina A&T State University and McCoy majoring in political science with a minor in public policy and business at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

