One airlifted after kayaking incident

WAGRAM —A man was life-flighted from the Chalk Banks State Park on Sunday after his kayak flipped.

According to Public Safety Director Robert Sampson, EMS was called out to the state park for a possible drowning.

“From what I understand, it was a husband and wife who were out kayaking and somehow his kayak flipped,” Sampson said. “He was underwater for an extended period of time but she was able to get him to the shore.”

When EMS arrived on the scene, the man had been pulled out of the water and the wife was doing chest compressions, according to Sampson.

The man was life-flighted to a trauma center and is in stable condition.

