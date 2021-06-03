Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into their storage unit and stole a generator valued at $800.

LAURINBURG —Big Pat’s on North Gill Street reported a break-in on Wednesday. When officers arrived they found 36-year-old Randy Spencer of Hunter Drive inside eating a bag of Doritos.

Spencer was arrested and, upon entering the jail, was found to be in possession of narcotics. He was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of narcotics on jail premises. Spencer was given a $15,000 bond.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that an AKK shotgun valued at $300 was taken from them.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Christopher Johnson, 30, of Raleigh was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Wake County. He was given a $4,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicholas Logan, 19, of Rocky Ford Road was arrested Wednesday for simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and communicating threats. He was given a $4,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jacinda Jacobs, 31, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $5,500 bond.