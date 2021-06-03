Popular fish fry held Thursday at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church

LAURINBURG —The Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church held yet another fish fry on Thursday and locals were already lining up in a thunderstorm before time to begin.

By 11 a.m., enough fish for 200 plates — which totaled approximately 400 pieces — had already been battered and ready to fry.

“We started battering the fish around 8:30 a.m.,” said church member Ken Mac. “All together we have 360 pounds of fish to cook.”

Mac said usually at the end of the sale they are left with a few leftovers and they try to donate those portions.

“We give them to the needy and we also donate some to our emergency service personnel when we have enough left,” said Mac. “We certainly don’t want it to go wasted and it allows us to show them we are thinking of them.”

The popular fish fry is still drive-thru only and a dine-in option has not yet been mentioned. The plates come with fish, slaw, hush puppies and a desert. On average the fish fry sees about 800 plates served with many of those driving through being familiar faces.

The date on the next fish fry was not given, however, it is usually the first Thursday of the month when it is held. The times are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church is located at 800 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. The entrance to the drive-thru is located on Welch Street and can be identified by the signs by the church parking lot.

