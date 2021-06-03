Scots felled in dual match at Montgomery Central

Scotland wrestlers compete against Lumberton earlier this season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange File Photo

The Scotland High School wrestling team ventured on the road Wednesday night, taking a 48-24 defeat to Montgomery Central in a dual match.

All four of the Scots’ wins came in the heavier weight classes.

Scotland’s Zion John defeated Daishon McCoy 6-0 in the 182-pound weight class, while Malachi Martin won by forfeit in the 195-pound class.

Then, Scotland’s Isaiah Reyes beat Gerardo Torres 6-0 in the 220-pound class and Nathaniel Harrington beat the Timberwolves’ Joshua Bello 6-0 in the 285-pound class.

Scotland’s Marcel Martin, Minnie Locklear and Jason Blackenship each took 6-0 losses in the 132-pound, 138-pound and 145-pound weight classes, respectively.

There was a double forfeit in the 106 and 126-pound classes. Scotland also suffered forfeits at the 113, 120, 152, 160 and 170-pound weight classes.

