BOE loses Republican member

LAURINBURG — Republican Party member Diana L. Johnston has announced her retirement from the Scotland County Board of Elections.

“Johnston has announced that her retirement will be effective as of May 31,” said Elections Director Dell Parker on WLNC news with Dave Wells. “She is actually moving out of Scotland County, which makes her not eligible for a seat.”

According to Parker, the seat will not be filled right away.

“The seat is not being filled at this time,” said Parker. “The reason for this is all of the Board of Elections members come up every two years for appointment.”

The appointments of those seats are set to be determined on June 29.

“Local political parties will recommend three names to their state political parties,” said Parker. “The state parties will then make their recommendations to the State Board of Elections.”

Parker also said that, after the State Board of Elections has those recommendations, it will then decide on two representatives for each party.

“Once they have decided on those names, the state board will then send them to us at the Scotland County Board of Elections,” said Parker. “NC Gov. Roy Cooper selects the chairman of the election board.”

