A simple tale of God’s mercy

There are many reasons why humans — believers and non-believers alike — question God. This is but one of those.

For the better part of 40 years, I have been friends with two women from my hometown area in Upstate New York. Their names are unimportant for this, so I will call them Mazzie and Becky.

Mazzie is simply a hoot.

She has two sons whom I grew close to and enjoyed doing such things as throwing a baseball, making pancakes and playing hockey in the basement when they were young’uns. They are grown now with families of their own, but I’m sure those long-ago memories aren’t buried too deeply.

Mazzie, as I said, is a hoot. She can fire back the witticisms faster than Chuck Connors was with that crazy rifle. She always says what she thinks, come what may. But she is as protective of a mom and grandmom as there has ever been.

She also has, for all the years I’ve known her, been a smoker and wine drinker. Big-time.

Mazzie has needed prayer along her journey in life, mostly for self-inflicted wounds, and there have been many who have given it. She is now in her mid-60s, recently retired and enjoying a quieter life with her dogs.

Then there is Becky.

She’s almost a 180-degree opposite of Mazzie. Becky has never smoked. Ever. She doesn’t drink alcohol of any kind. Never has. And she is as devout a Christian as there ever has been. Not necessarily to the point of pushing it on others, but she does wear her faith on her sleeve.

Becky also has two sons — but they are step-sons. The very same boys who are Mazzie’s biological sons. And she has cared for them thoroughly. This fact alone is what has tangled this story a bit.

Also in her mid-60s, Becky seemed content to slow down a bit and look back on her life with joy.

Then the headaches recently started.

At first, Advil and drinking more water was the plan of attack. Wouldn’t it be for you?

It didn’t help, however, so the next option was a trip to visit with the doctor. When all was said and done — including a few tests even Becky can’t recall their intent — she was given the diagnosis.

Ovarian cancer.

The shock waves could be felt throughout the branches of her family tree and beyond, including to me several states away. That shock was almost immediately replaced by fear. Cancer does that. It’s still such an unknown. The journey to remission is long, difficult and hardly guaranteed.

Anger sometimes follows or partners up with fear, and questions like “why me” and “how did this happen” begin — all aimed at God.

But Becky had a not-so-secret weapon in the very God the rest of us were questioning. After all, she’d been tight with Him nearly all her life. So from the moment her diagnosis was spoken, she began praying. So did her family and friends. So did her church. And pretty soon, she had a gang of prayer warriors in numerous states talking with God on her behalf.

Did it work?

Well, her headaches disappeared. The chemo and radiation that followed didn’t sap her strength or leave her in pain. Her recent surgery went perfectly and she is now on her way to recovery and potentially remission.

Sometimes a likely candidate for cancer is spared and an unlikely candidate isn’t. Who knows why.

But if this story tells us anything, it should be this: First and foremost, there is tremendous power in prayer; and second, regardless of how we have lived our life, things can still go south without warning.

All any of us can and should do is trust in Him.

