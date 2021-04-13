Blood Donor Center reaches new critical low in supply, donors urgently needed

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health officials warn that Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center has reached the lowest level of supply for crucial Type O- and Type O+ blood the health system has seen since the pandemic started. The health system is urging residents in Cumberland, Bladen, Harnett and Hoke Counties to donate blood at one of several local blood drives.

The health system considers a “critical” level of blood supply to be less than three days, but the center currently has less than a one-day supply of Type O+ and Type O- blood. While all blood types are accepted for donation, these blood types are particularly useful because they can be used in emergency situations and for all trauma patients as well as neonatal babies. Type O- is the universal blood type, which can be transfused to all blood types, while Type O+ is the most common blood type people have.

“Because of COVID, we’ve been battling urgent shortages on and off since last year,” said Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center Manager Amy Fisher. “But in the last couple of months our urgent shortage has become even more critical. We are the sole providers who supply all the hospitals in the Cape Fear Valley Health system and our blood donors save lives across the region.”

To help, blood donors can find a blood drive near them at www.savingliveslocally.org/blood_drives.aspx . No appointment is needed. They can also visit the Blood Donor Center at 3357 Village Drive, Fayetteville, in the Bordeaux Shopping Center. It is open for donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant in Fayetteville is giving donors a coupon for a free pizza, and donors will receive a T-shirt for giving, while supplies last.

For more information, please call 910-615-5433.