Now, this morning, we ought to hit the ground running. We all made it. Happy New Year, everybody — for truly it is a brand-new year. Like someone just released from prison, or a bird freed from a cage, we ought to be thankful and soaring like an eagle — grateful that we have been given another chance.

Hello, 2026. A brand-new year.

As we get older, each year ought to be more meaningful. For some, the steps are getting shorter; we can’t do like we used to do; eyes are dimmer. Each day, each year becomes more special, and we should see every new year as an opportunity to run faster and do better than we did the year before.

I hope this morning we see the opportunity before us — one that so many did not have. My wife preached on Watch Night about “a fresh start, a new beginning … walking out of 2025, running into 2026,” and there’s something to that. God doesn’t send a message for no reason. Think about it: 2026 — we made it. It’s time to run.

The president of our missionary ministry doesn’t know how much she blessed me when she called on New Year’s Day. After wishing each other a happy new year, she told me, “Pastor, I’m taking it up another notch this year.” That blessed me. One of the oldest members of our church has the right attitude about the new year: “I want to take it up another notch.” Because God gave us a fresh start and a new beginning, we all ought to say in our service to God, “I’m taking it up another notch,” since He blessed us to cross over.

I was talking to a young man on New Year’s Eve at another church, and he told me how many major people in his family died in November and December. He said, “It seems to happen every year.” Major players gone. A couple of pastors lost their spouses — one just a few weeks ago. The pastor’s wife began feeling bad and laid down; the pastor tried to wake her and couldn’t. A massive heart attack. With all the death around us, we all ought to take it up another notch.

Community, if there was jumping, shouting, alcohol drinking, champagne popping, hooping, hollering and all that noise in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, then there ought to be some noise in the house of God. If they can stand out in the cold for hours waiting for the ball to drop, there ought to be some noise in the house of God.

I caught a glimpse of the Citrus Bowl football game — Michigan vs. Texas — on New Year’s Eve, with thousands of people screaming, hollering and waving signs, the mascot running up and down the sidelines — all over a football game. There ought to be praise in God’s house for one more year, for He is the God of another chance.

We find Jesus after the resurrection showing Himself to His disciples for the third time at the Sea of Tiberias (John 21). Peter and some of the disciples went fishing that night and caught nothing. Jesus told them to throw their net on the right side of the boat, and they would find fish. In obedience, they cast their nets, and there was such a multitude of fish that the net could not hold them.

We remember Peter had denied Jesus three times. After they had eaten, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon, son of Jonas, do you love me more than these?” Peter said, “Yes, Lord; you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my lambs.”

Jesus asked him a second time, “Simon, do you love me?” Peter answered, “Yes, Lord; you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my sheep.”

Jesus asked him a third time, “Simon, do you love me?” Peter, grieved that Jesus asked him the third time, said, “Lord, you know all things; you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my lambs” (John 21:15–17).

Peter had denied Jesus publicly three times. In spite of his failures, Jesus recommissioned him, forgave him and gave him another chance to start over. Always remember, friends: people see your failures, but God sees your potential. Let’s hit the ground running in 2026.

Jesus is asking all of us this morning — three times — “Do you love me more than these?” And if we say three times, “Yes, Lord, I love you,” then Jesus is saying, “Hit the ground running. Take it up a notch. Give me your best. Step up your game in 2026.”

Look at Peter. He thought he was done. He thought he was no longer fit for service. It doesn’t get much lower than what he did. But Christ loved him, reaffirmed him and gave him another chance. On the day of Pentecost, Peter hit the ground running, winning souls for Christ — and he never looked back.

This is a brand-new year. It’s time to forget the failures behind us. 2026 is a fresh wind. It’s time to do better. It’s time to step it up. It’s time to lift, spread your wings and soar like an eagle.

God brought us over the rugged hill. He gave all of us a brand-new start.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].