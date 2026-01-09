LUMBERTON — A night of country music hits and behind-the-scenes stories is coming to the Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater on Friday, Jan. 30.

The show features The Hit Men of Country, a group of five accomplished musicians who have performed, toured or recorded with some of the genre’s biggest names, including Wynonna, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Lee Greenwood, Travis Tritt and Jason Aldean.

Audiences can expect a steady stream of chart-topping favorites such as “God Bless the USA,” “No One Else,” “Somebody Like You,” “Big Green Tractor” and “I Swear,” along with insider stories from the road as the performers share memories of working alongside country music legends.

The Hit Men of Country are made up of Nashville-based singers and musicians whose resumes include collaborations with Lee Greenwood, The Oak Ridge Boys, Alabama, Travis Tritt, Wynonna, Pam Tillis, Jason Aldean and many others.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors ages 60 and older and military members, and $15 for students. Group rates of $25 per person are available for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance through the box office. Season tickets for all six events in the theater’s series are also available, offering a 20% discount when purchased together.

The theater’s next Mainstage Series event will feature Heritage Winds from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, performing Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. That concert is free and open to the public, with general seating. Tickets should be reserved in advance and may be obtained at the door if available.

Tickets for all Mainstage Series events may be purchased online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com, in person at the theater’s administrative offices on the second floor from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by calling 910-738-4339. When available, tickets may also be purchased at the door. The lobby box office opens one hour prior to each performance.