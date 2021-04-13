Reid Heart Center nurse honored with DAISY Award

PINEHURST — Michaella Campbell, R.N., has been recognized as a DAISY Award winner by FirstHealth of the Carolinas. Campbell, who works as a nurse at Reid Heart Center, was nominated by a coworker who saw how she interacted with a patient and the patient’s family.

“We were both caring for a patient and the decision was made to transition this patient to comfort care. Michaella advocated for the patient and ensured that all of the patient and family’s needs were met,” the coworker wrote in a nomination letter. “She even offered to come in and work on her day off to ensure the patient would have continuity of care. The family told me on more than one occasion how much they appreciated Michaella’s attention to their loved one and the compassion she showed during a difficult time. Michaella embodied everything a patient receiving comfort care would need, and she went above and beyond.”

Angela Stone, R.N., CSU clinical director, said Campbell treats every patient with the same compassion and attention to detail.

“Michaella knows how to apply our Core Purpose – To Care for People – to each and every interaction she has with patients and their family members,” Stone said. “She’s extremely deserving of this award.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families. Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit FirstHealth’s website.