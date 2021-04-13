Library to conclude its tax help

LAURINBURG — The free income tax preparation services being offered at Scotland County Memorial Library is coming to a close early.

The library sponsored the event with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, an AARP Foundation program, which helps taxpayers have more discretionary income for everyday essentials, such as food and housing, by assisting with tax services and ensuring they receive applicable tax credits and deductions.

The event was supposed to go until April 30, however, due to lack of interest it will be ending on Friday.

“We haven’t had enough interest to keep it going to the end of the month,” said Leon Gyles, the library director. “We got fairly close to normal numbers this year. I don’t believe the numbers will be as big as they were last year but we did have a later start this year.”

For those who might still want to take advantage of the services, Gyles said to call and make an appointment by Thursday at the latest.

“They have to make an appointment to be seen,” Gyles said. “And they have to pick up a packet that has to be completed beforehand as well.”

Last year more than 900 state and federal returns were processed by the Tax-Aide volunteers at Scotland Memorial Library.

Anyone needing further information concerning this service and desiring to schedule an appointment, contact the Scotland County Memorial Library Staff at 910-276-0563, Ext. 2.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]