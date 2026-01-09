Richmond Community College has secured three years of state-funded training for Cummins. Pictured from left at a signing event Jan. 7 are NC Edge Regional Director Emily Hansley, RichmondCC Customized Training Director Leighton Bell, RichmondCC President Brent Barbee, Cummins Director of Operations Chris Drose, Cummins Senior Human Resources Manager Rebekah Cain, Cummins Operations Manager William Locklear and RichmondCC Dean of Engineering and Trades John Kester.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College and Cummins’ Scotland County facility kicked off the new year by signing the College’s largest NC Edge training project, which will provide a meaningful investment in training to the company over the next three years.

“We are excited to be working with Cummins on this milestone investment in its employees and their training,” said RichmondCC President Brent Barbee. “It is our goal to connect companies in our community with financial resources that can increase productivity, improve technology and create a skilled, sustainable workforce.”

The customized training project was written to impact all of Cummins’ current local employees, as well as provide training for additional workers expected to be hired over the course of the next three years. The project was written based on a capital investment by the company, which will include the installation of a new automated line.

This new line will contribute to increased productivity and help meet rising demand for Cummins’ products. To ensure the success of this investment, Cummins is partnering with RichmondCC to implement a robust, customized training initiative focused on upskilling both new hires and current employees.

“Our employees are the heart of everything we do. By providing them with access to high-quality, customized training, we’re not only strengthening individual skill sets but also building a stronger, more resilient organization,” said Cummins Operation Manager William Locklear. “We deeply appreciate the NC Edge program’s commitment and funding support, which enables us to make this investment in our workforce. Partnering with Richmond Community College positions us for long-term success and ensures we remain competitive in an ever-changing industry.”

The proposed training will support Cummins’ productivity and workforce development goals by delivering targeted instruction in key areas. Technical training will include general maintenance,

robotics, electrical systems, Microsoft applications, while specialized instruction will cover training on the new axle line and Cummins’ specific onboarding processes.

Safety training will be comprehensive, including OSHA 10, OSHA 30, NFPA 70E, First Aid, CPR, AED, BBP.

Leadership development programs aimed at strengthening supervisory skills and fostering high-performing teams will be offered to managers, supervisors and team leads. Topics will include time management, conflict resolution and team building. Continuous improvement training will include a focus on Lean Manufacturing, designed to build internal capacity for process optimization and innovation.

These initiatives will ensure that employees are engaged, technically proficient, and prepared to contribute to the company’s mission.

The NC Edge customized training program allows manufacturing companies to qualify for state funding if they’re making capital investments in their local communities that are tied to job growth, productivity enhancements or technological investments. Huvepharma qualified for its latest project due to a productivity enhancement. Its customized training plan will address the topics needed to enhance the employees’ aseptic skills and related safety measures.

For more information about NC Edge and whether your industry may qualify, contact RichmondCC’s Director of Customized Training Leighton Bell at 910-410-1775 or [email protected].