LAURINBURG —Freshman football standout Michael McLean for the Fighting Scots received a scholarship offer from Georgia State University.

This is McLean’s second scholarship from a Division I school. Back on Aug. 11, 2025, he received an offer from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. McLean shared his excitement on the social media platform X after receiving the offer.

“Very excited and thankful to receive an offer from Georgia State University! I truly appreciate Coach Dell McGee for believing in me and for giving me the opportunity to compete at the next level. God is faithful.”

Scotland High head coach Richard Bailey also took to X to express his excitement for McLean.

“Awesome!! Hopefully more to follow!! Keep working, and good things are going to happen.”

Travis Petty Jr can ba reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.