CARING COUNTY

LAURINBURG — The items just keep coming.

Scotland County is doing what it does best … giving to a worthy cause and helping its neighbors. This time, it’s a month-long project by The Laurinburg Exchange to collect needed items for those in local nursing homes.

“Every morning I take a look at our front lobby and am simply amazed with the amount of things that have been delivered,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “The piles of donated items just keep growing … the heart of this county is astounding.”

In addition to not being able to have visitors, the needs of residents in local nursing homes include a number of items — including body wash, lotions, blankets, coloring books, puzzle books, colored pencils, markers, artificial flowers, Play-Doh, stuffed animals, baby dolls, painting supplies and gripper socks.

These donations do not have to be of great value — and are not limited to the list. However, no food items will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Anyone donating can request their items to be donated to a specific facility within Scotland County. If anyone should decide to do so, they need to be sure to label this somewhere on the donation and inform the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange.