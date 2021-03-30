FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital named among world’s best

PINEHURST – FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are committed to our core purpose, to care for people, and deliver the highest quality of health care to the communities we serve,” said Mickey W. Foster, MHA, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “To be recognized on a worldwide scale among the best hospitals and to be ranked in the top 3% in the country is a testament to the incredible efforts of our employees, providers and volunteers to deliver exceptional patient care and the best patient experience.”

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

— Hospital recommendations from peers: an international online survey that included more than 74,000 doctors, hospital managers & health care professionals.

— Patient experience: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals.

— Medical KPIs: patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2021 recognizes the best medical institutions across 25 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, India, Spain, Mexico, Poland, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands. To view the full list of the World’s Best Hospitals, visit https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021.