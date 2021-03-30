Dogs missing just days apart

LAURINBURG — Two family pets have disappeared within just nine days from each other.

The dogs, Sam or “Sambo” and Harley went missing between March 18 and Saturday.

“Sam is white with black spots,” his owner Paige Locklear said. “He is 10 months old and my sons Dalton and Cameron miss him very much. My husband Travis and I are hoping someone has information to help in our search efforts.”

According to Locklear, Sam went missing from Crestline Road in the Hasty area.

“He got out of his pen during the night storm,” said Locklear. “We have been searching for him ever since.”

The missing furry family member was wearing an orange collar with the name Ricky Strickland, who is a family member and neighbor along with his phone number.

“If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of our sons’ doggy please do not hesitate to contact us with any helpful information,” said Locklear. “We appreciate any help you can give us in our search efforts.”

Residents with any information can contact Paige Locklear at 910-318-9741 or Travis Locklear at 910-373-7051.

Just days later the second of the two fur babies ran off from just down the road of the first.

“Harley is missing from Pea Bridge Road near Crestline Road in Hasty,” said Locklear. “She is 5 years old. She wandered off when she was let out to use the bathroom.”

The pet’s owners are Matt and Becky McDonald.

“If anyone has any information on our neighbor’s dog please call Matt at 910-489-7870,” said Locklear.

An undisclosed amount will be offered as a reward for Sam’s return and there is a $500 reward for the safe return of Harley.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.