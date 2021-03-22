Victim in hospital with non-life-threatening injury

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is in police custody after the shooting of a woman early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Covington and Second streets around 7 a.m. in reference to shots fired. A 28-year-old female was found at the intersection with a gunshot wound in an undisclosed location.

The victim told officers that 28-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr., of Second Street, had tried to take her cellphone before shooting her and going back into his residence.

The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment; the wound was said to be non-life-threatening.

LPD officers contacted a negotiator and, after multiple attempts to make contact with Johnson, he surrendered to law enforcement after approximately 15 minutes and was taken into custody.

Two females were in the residence at the time, as well, but it was not disclosed if they were taken into custody.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He wasn’t given a bond.

The Exchange will follow this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. All information will remain anonymous.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe.