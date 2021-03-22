Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that someone had stolen a refrigerator and grill totaling $600.

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Laurel Hill reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had taken $204 off her debit card.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stevens Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons had shot at the residence. No injuries were reported.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Citi Trends in the Scotland Shopping Center reported to the police department on Saturday that an unknown black male had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the store.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ishmael Singletary, 23, of Duncan Street was arrested Friday for felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tony Deberry, 52, of Hall Street was arrested Friday for a communicating threats warrant. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Devetta Smith, 44, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Timothy Sampson, 52, of East Covington Street was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Matthew Locklear, 18, of Pitt Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tawanda McRae, 43, of East Vance Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $1,750 bond.

LAURINBURG — Robert McLean, 46, of East Vance Street was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given an $800 bond.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 57, of Elliot Drive was arrested Friday for a misdemeanor larceny warrant out of Moore County. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Robert Minor, 40, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Javon Malloy, 21, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for felony possession of ecstasy, maintaining a vehicle for drug sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brittney Braddy, 30, of Avery Street was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Terry Brown, 32, of McNair Avenue was arrested Saturday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Nicholas Pait of Rockingham was arrested Saturday for felony possession of Xanax and heroin. He was given a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Farah Roggenbuck, 32, of New Mexico was arrested Saturday for communicating threats and resisting arrest. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kalan James-Timothy Smith of Lumberton was arrested Saturday for failure to appear. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Chavis was arrested Sunday for discharging a firearm. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darrius Moore, 39, of Hood Street was arrested Sunday for assault on a female and resisting arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Charlie Locklear, Jr., of Aurora Street was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Danny Seals, 41, of Todd Circle was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a written promise to appear.