Cleaning up the county

LAURINBURG — Area roadways are a lot cleaner today.

Several organizations in Scotland County organized cleanup campaigns Saturday to help clean up Scotland County. One of those, the Rotary Club of Laurinburg, gathered trash on Hwy. 501.

“We ended up with 10 people in all helping gather trash,” said Guy McCook, a member of the Rotary Club. “We worked the area on Hwy. 15-501 from McFarland Road north to the traffic circle.”

By the end of the event, the group had collected more than 20 bags of trash.

“We plan to do this every month for the next several months on the third Saturday,” said McCook. “I’m not sure where yet, and suggestions are welcome. Residents can contact me if they know of an area that needs cleaning.”

McCook said they chose this particular location because it was easily accessible, highly visible and there was a lot of trash.

“Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders,” said McCook. “It would be difficult to name a progressive movement in Scotland County that has not had the support of the Rotary Club. As members of one of the oldest and the largest service clubs in the area, Rotarians represent a cross-section of our community’s business owners, executives, managers, political leaders, professionals and clergy — people who make decisions and influence policy.”

According to McCook, members of the club in Laurinburg have many opportunities for humanitarian service both locally and internationally.

“Service programs our club supports address concerns such as health care, hunger, poverty, illiteracy and the environment and we sponsor the highly successful Laurinburg/Oban Exchange Program that teaches young people in our community to explore different cultures and develop lifelong friendships,” said McCook.

For information on the Rotary Club or to provide suggestions on cleaning locations, contact Guy McCook at [email protected]

Sheriff’s Office

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the Department of Social Services and gathered 40 bags of trash on Saturday.

“We had 25 people helping us clean up along North Turnpike Road,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey. “April Snead and some of her staff came out, and we had some county residents pitching in as well.”

Kersey and his crew covered a two-mile stretch and gathered 750 pounds of trash. The previous Saturday a few deputies gathered 250 pounds from Hwy. 79.

“We are scheduled to continue gathering trash every third Saturday of the month,” said Kersey. “We encourage anyone who would like to join us, to do so.”

The group meets at 9 a.m. at the Scotland County Courthouse before heading to their destination.

“If they can not be there at 9 a.m., they can always meet us at the cleaning site,” said Kersey. “We also encourage our citizens to launch their own litter campaigns. If they gather the trash they can leave the bags sitting on the side of the road and we will be happy to come pick them up.”

Anyone gathering trash and in need of bag pick up can call Sheriff Kersey at 910-277-3129 or Rebecca Riggs at 910-277-3114.

“We would love to see more people involved in this,” said Kersey.

For information or to become involved in the county clean-up, contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department. Updates and information is also available on its Facebook page.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]