Webber president talks about blog aimed at St. Andrews

LAURINBURG — A national blog under the title of “Republic Report” authored by David Halperin, which was reprinted in The Laurinburg Exchange on Wednesday, created a wide-reaching concern from St. Andrews University alumni, a couple of whom were quoted in the blog.

On Thursday, Keith Wade, president and CEO of Webber University, the parent university of St. Andrews, spent time talking about the blog; the successes of St. Andrews over the past several years; the importance of a connection between the school, community and alumni; and the future of St. Andrews.

“First of all, I will say that (the Republic Report) is a blog; anyone can have a blog,” Wade said. “There are some libelous points that need attention and there are some points that are correct; they are public record.

“I’m surprised it’s created the attention it has because it’s merely a regurgitation of what was said in August,” he added.

Wade quickly moved to point out the many successes St. Andrews has seen over the past five years — including the fact that its student enrollment has increased by 92%, the university has added faculty and added 12 degree programs.

“Some of those programs have taken longer than I expected, for a variety of reasons,” Wade said. “For instance, nobody could have guessed just what Hurricane Florence did to that campus. We are still scrapping with FEMA over it.”

The university is also continuing to work on implementing a nursing program.

“That one is also taking longer than I expected,” Wade said, “but it will get done.”

All of that is being overseen locally by interim St. Andrews President Ellen Bernhardt, who was appointed in June 2020 after the retirement of then-President Paul Baldesare.

As the blog pointed out, Bernhardt is being looked upon with a jaundiced eye by some alumni — and it’s something that Wade acknowledged.

“She is not everybody’s cup of tea,” he said. “That is becoming apparent to me.

“But she has taken on a difficult job with extraordinary challenges,” he added. “And quite frankly, with everything that is in motion at St. Andrews, I’m not ready to change captains while those important projects are still underway.”

He emphasized that Bernhardt has not been appointed president of St. Andrews.

“I don’t even know if she will apply (for the position),” he said.

Wade added that a search for a new president has not yet begun and, if asked, his “best guess” would be that an active search would get underway this summer.

Efforts by the local media to contact Bernhardt last week went ignored.

“It is and always will be our policy to keep the lines of communication open with the press,” Wade said.

Another point of concern from some alumni and even St. Andrews instructors is an updated campus-wide memo from Bernhardt that stipulates any staff comments must first be approved by both the president’s office and PR department.

Bernhardt did reach out to The Exchange late this week with her contact information.

Much of the Republic Report blog took aim at Arthur Keiser, owner and chancellor of Everglades University in Florida, and his connection with St. Andrews.

“We have a consulting agreement with Everglades, and it’s been a very successful one,” said Wade. “But Mr. Keiser has no connection to St. Andrews whatsoever. He probably doesn’t even know anything about the contract we have with his university.”

Wade concluded by talking about just one of the things he is proud of at St. Andrews.

“We are the biggest economic engine in the community,” he said. “And we are probably one of (the county’s) largest employers. We take pride in that, and our plan is to continue making St. Andrews better — for the students and the community.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]