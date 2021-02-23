Pegues earns honor at UNCG

GREENSBORO — A 2018 Scotland High School graduate recently earned an honor through the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Nahir Pegues has been accepted into Phi Alpha, the national Social Work Honor Society for Spring 2021 at UNC-Greensboro. The chapter at UNCG is Iota Nu, which represents the undergraduate BSW program. Iota Nu represents the highest standards of social work excellence.

To be considered, students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Pegues is a junior majoring in school social work licensure program.