City seeing more trash in recycling bins

LAURINBURG — There are many in the community who do their best to recycle the correct items, but the city has noticed some are just filling their blue bins with trash.

At the Feb. 16 Laurinburg City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols brought this up to the board along with potentially adding a fee to those who aren’t using the bins for recycling.

“We get complaints from citizens of seeing us dumping a recyclable bin into our solid waste trucks — that’s because we have a lot of issues with certain properties contaminating their recycling container,” Nichols said.

Nichols suggested putting a second and third offense to those who are using the recycling bins more for trash than recycling. A second offense would be a $50 civil fee and pick up the cart and a third offense the person would not be able to get their cart back.

Council did approve to have additional civil penalties added to the fee schedule in hopes of preventing these issues and according to General Services Supervisor Angie Foster, the city began leaving door hangers that explain the violations and what is acceptable in the recycling containers.

“We hope that they will call our office if they have any questions so that we can educate them on what to put in the recycle container and what to put in the garbage container,” Foster said. “Our goal is to encourage everyone to recycle correctly so that our operation here at the city recycle center can run smoothly and effectively.”

Items like newspaper, cardboard, plastic, metal, aluminum or glass can all be recycled … though some of those items the city asked be rinsed out, according to Foster.

“We have a lot of people just using it as trash putting their garbage in there or sometimes we even have clothes,” Foster said. “There are some people that do try like we had a woman put a microwave in there because she thought it was recyclable, which it is as scrap metal, but we don’t take it in our bins.”

Foster added most things with numbers on the container the city takes except in cases like styrofoam can have recycled numbers on the bottom those items are not recyclable by the city of Laurinburg at this time. Other items that cannot be recycled are things like disposable cups, shredded paper, plastic bags, plastic wrap, batters, ceramic items or food-tainted items.

One thing that can almost guarantee recycling being thrown out is if it is put in a trash bag.

“We used to allow people to put their recycling in trash bags but now we ask people not to throw them away in bags,” Foster said. “When we get them on the line if we open it and it’s full of trash then we’ve contaminated everything on the line and we have to throw it away. Those items in bags get thrown our so we’re asking for people to just put their recyclable items in the bag loose rather than in a bag.”

For information about recycling, contact the city at 910-276-2364.

