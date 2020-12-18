Scottish Pilot Club donates scooters, helmets to Christmas Cheer

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg donated 24 scooters and helmets to the Church Community Services of Scotland County for Christmas Cheer on Thursday.

“The Club has adopted Christmas Cheer families for years, but this year we were looking for another way to participate,” said Barbara Mack, member of the Scottish Pilot Club. “The need for scooters and helmets became an option through CCS.”

According to Mack, Pilot International offers quality safety helmets in a variety of sizes at a bulk discount rate to Pilot Clubs across the United States through a new signature program called Helmet People.

“In July 2019 Pilot International introduced the helmet project to place safety helmets on the heads of as many youths as possible,” said Mack. “Approximately 40 percent of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries; three-fourths of all of these head injuries occur among children ages 14 and under.

“In addition to making twenty-four children happy finding scooters under their Christmas Tree this year, Scottish Pilots were enthusiastic about providing helmets to protect their brains,” added Mack. “This project was made possible through a generous gift from Lee Jordan whose wife Kyle was a member of the Scottish Pilot Club.

Mack continued by saying, Kyle passed away in a fatal car accident in June of 2019. She used to lead the Christmas Cheer Project for the Scottish Pilot Club.

The Scottish Pilot Club has been a member of Pilot International, Inc. for almost 30 years, according to Mack.

“Pilot International is a volunteer, charitable and educational service organization, whose purpose is to promote programs and activities that influence positive changes in communities throughout the world,” said Mack. “Pilot International focuses on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.”

To learn more or become a member of the Scottish Pilot Club, contact Barbara Mack at 910-276-7156.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected].