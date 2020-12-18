McNeill was the state’s first Poet Laureate

LAURINBURG — One of Scotland County’s most impressive past residents was a jack of many trades and is loved and revered by many of those who follow his history.

“John Charles McNeill, first acknowledged as Poet Laureate of North Carolina and my great-uncle, was born in 1874 after the American Civil War had ended,” said Mary Wayne Watson. “Although he lived only 33 years, he published prolifically during that time, and established what one scholar has called an almost ‘cult following’.

“Many have remarked that he was the proverbial ‘tall, dark and handsome,’” added Watson.

Watson continued by saying Richard Walser, a professor at North Carolina State University, noted that McNeill’s work can be divided into two types — his “fine-toned lyrics” and his “down-to-earth poems” so that “he quickly won wide acceptance and a popularity that has not been surpassed by any other native Tar Heel poet.

“Truly, there is a certain mystique about him and his work,” said Watson. “Perhaps part of the appeal he holds rests on his life being cut so short, a genius cut down in his prime, at the young age of 33.”

McNeill was raised in Riverton, about a mile from the Lumbee River in what is now known as Wagram.

According to Watson, he lived in Scotland County from his birth in 1874 through his completion of studies at Spring Hill Academy in 1890.

“He continued to live there during the summers and he returned home to die in 1907,” said Watson.

“Jay Jenkins, a long-time writer for both The Charlotte Observer as well as The News and Observer, and also my first cousin, notes, ‘no matter where McNeill’s body was, his mind was never far from his boyhood haunts,’” added Watson. “These haunts were Riverton, a settlement just outside Wagram.”

As Watson continued, she stated much of his poetry focused on nature, particularly the landscapes of Scotland County, especially the Lumbee, or Lumber River.

Watson also said McNeill loved trees found in Scotland County, including the sweet gum.

“On one occasion, when he was ensconced in Charlotte on the staff of The Charlotte Observer, he wrote to his niece, Kate McArn Watson, begging her to send him through the U. S. mail, ‘two or three tablespoonfuls of the stuff that exudes from sweet-gum trees,’” said Watson.

“He wrote,” added Watson, ‘I have scoured the whole countryside hereabouts to find enough for a single wad, in vain…’.”

McNeill taught English briefly at Mercer University and Wake Forest College and he was also trained as a lawyer.

“Once, when asked how the law business was going, McNeill remarked, ‘The law business is going fine, but I have no clients’,” said Watson. “Because of his enormous popularity as a poet, achieved largely because of his regular contributions to The Charlotte Observer, he was elected a state legislator, but his heart was in his poetry.

“As reported in The Monroe Journal,” added Watson, ‘Mr. McNeill is a lawyer and member of the legislature from Scotland County, but he is too candid to be a legislator and too good a writer to be a lawyer.’”

In addition to him being the first acknowledged Poet Laureate of the State of North Carolina, Watson said she must mention two noteworthy achievements.

“First, he was singularly honored by being awarded the Patterson Cup in Washington, DC, on October 19, 1905, by President Theodore Roosevelt,” said Watson. “One of my favorite pictures on display features the poet and the president casually leaning against a car.

“Second, he was inducted after his death into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame in, appropriately enough, the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines,” added Watson, “I attended the ceremony in 1998, and it was most impressive.”

Lastly, Watson added, Sen. Sam Ervin of Watergate Hearings fame observed that he “had the rare capacity to see and portray the beauty of everyday things and ordinary people, and the most inspiring events of life.”

She added he continued by saying, “In my judgment, John Charles McNeill wrote some of the most beautiful poems ever penned by any poet and deserves to rank among the great American poets. I am sorry that none of his poems have ever been included in any anthology of American verse.”

When asked how to best describe McNeill’s character, Watson replied, “This Christmas poem below says it all and is appropriate for the season,”

A Christmas Hymn

Near where the shepherds watched by night

And heard the angels o’er them,

The wise men saw the starry light

Stand still at last before them.

No armored castle there to ward

His precious life from danger,

But, wrapped in common cloth, our Lord

Lay in a lowly manger.

No booming bells proclaimed his birth,

No armies marshaled by,

No iron thunders shook the earth,

No rockets clomb the sky;

The temples builded in his name

Were shapeless granite then,

And all the choirs that sang his fame

Were later breeds of men.

But, while the world about him slept,

Nor cared that he was born,

One gentle face above him kept

Its mother watch till morn;

And, if his baby eyes could tell

What grace and glory were,

No roar of gun, no boom of bell

Were worth the look of her.

Now praise to God that ere his grace

Was scorned and he reviled

He looked into his mother’s face,

A little helpless child;

And praise to God that ere men strove

About his tomb in war

One loved him with a mother’s love,

Nor knew a creed therefor.

According to Watson, McNeill’s desire to be remembered well by posterity as well as his love of nature can be seen in the final stanza of his most famous poem, “Sunburnt Boys” …

You will not — will you? — soon forget

When I was one of you,

Nor love me less that time has borne

My craft to currents new;

Nor shall I ever cease to share

Your hardships and your joys,

Robust, rough-spoken, gentle-hearted

Sunburnt boys.

