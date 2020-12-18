Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Church Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into their unsecured vehicle and stole a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol valued at $400.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLeod Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons stole a 52-inch lawnmower and open bed trailer totaling $6,8000 from the victim’s backyard.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Miquel Harrington, 23, of Village Drive was arrested on Thursday for a failure to return rental equipment warrant out of Cumberland County. He was given a $5,000 bond.