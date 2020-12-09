Sycamore Lane gets major participation for food drive

“My goal typically when I have done food drives in the past has been between 1,000 to 1,500 items. Because of everything going on I was expecting between 700 to 800, but everyone really came together for this and we got almost 3,000 cans and food items.” — Sycamore Lane Media Specialist Kim Brown

LAURINBURG — Make a Difference Day happens yearly and this year, Sycamore Lane Media Specialist Kim Brown challenged students to do something for the community.

Brown made a video on Oct. 23 for Make a Difference Day, which was held on Oct. 24 — noting the heroes in the community like law enforcement, first responders and medical staff and ended by challenging students to deliver canned and box food.

“I checked with Jamie Synan (executive director of student support services) and she said we would be able to do the drive as long as it was canned and boxed food,” Brown said. “We had a drop-off at the front doors and then we waited a few days after it was all collected before we began sorting it, just to be safe.”

Students had about three weeks to get the items to the and Brown was shocked at the amount that was delivered.

“My goal typically when I have done food drives in the past has been between 1,000 to 1,500 items,” Brown said. “Because of everything going on I was expecting between 700 to 800, but everyone really came together for this and we got almost 3,000 cans and food items.”

In total, the students of Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary gave more than 2,500 cans but the community also got involved with Richmond Community College’s Marcus X and his class donating 260 making the grand total above 2,900 cans.

“Our social workers made about 25 boxes to take to our families of our students just before Thanksgiving and the rest was donated to community service organizations,” Brown said. “Our parents, students, staff and community really came together to help those in our community.”

Brown added she was thankful for everyone for donating to help make a difference in someone’s life in the community and really showing how the community can come together.

“This year has been hard and there are people who could be struggling right now that still donated items,” Brown said. “Thank you to everyone who donated.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.