RichmondCC welcomes new art instructors, classes

HAMLET – Richmond Community College’s Fine Arts program is growing rapidly. Two new art instructors were recently hired, and the College is adding four new art classes to its curriculum that have never been offered before.

Artist Marcus Dunn comes to RichmondCC with a bachelor of fine arts in studio arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M., and a master of fine arts in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. His work consists of small and large-scale paintings concerning memory and cultural identity. His paintings have been exhibited at the SCAD Museum of Art and the Gutstein Gallery in Savannah and the Institute of American Indian Arts Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe.

Junghoon Han is a sculptor and designer from Seoul, South Korea. He received his master of fine arts from East Carolina University and bachelor of fine arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he studied sculpture. He is fascinated by craft and technology, which he actively explores for his own art-making.

Dunn will be teaching the brand new Painting I and Painting II classes. Han will be teaching the Interactive Media Design class. This course introduces students to the concepts and techniques used in designing and producing interactive projects. Emphasis is placed on the interactive development process, aesthetics of visual solutions, technical proficiency, and graphical user interface with projects including digital imaging, web design, simple animation, graphics and copyright issues.

“I feel like our new instructors have set in motion all of the work we have been doing over the past few years,” said Fine Arts Program Coordinator Andrew Prieto. “Our combined perspectives and diverse areas of expertise are instrumental to providing a complete foundation of courses for those who plan to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts and beyond.”

The Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts program at RichmondCC is designed to prepare students to transfer to one of the University of North Carolina Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) in Visual Arts programs. It provides students with the first two years of a baccalaureate program.

Prieto, whose work has been exhibited nationally and featured in renowned art publications, will be teaching a new Digital Design class in the fall. The course is designed to introduce students to the elements and principles of design while creating artwork using digital means. Projects include developing poster designs and geofilters for social media and digital painting.

The Fine Arts Department at RichmondCC has another full-time instructor, Morgan Idol, who will also be teaching Painting I, and adjunct instructor Rachel Prieto. Idol has an extensive background in education with a master in art education and years of experience as an art teacher. She provides a foundational approach to classes that are a touchstone for aspiring teachers. Rachel Prieto, a mixed media artist and designer, has exhibited nationally and internationally and has done various national and international residencies.

At RichmondCC, students can take foundational art courses such as art history, two-dimensional and three-dimensional design, drawing and digital photography.

“We are currently preparing a space for the addition of more sculpture-based classes, including a kiln for incorporating ceramics into the program,” Prieto said.

To learn more about art classes and the Fine Arts in Visual Arts associate degree, call 910-410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu. RichmondCC is now registering new students for the 2021 Spring Semester. Registration and FAFSA Days are being held Monday, Dec. 7, at the Hamlet Campus and Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Scotland County Campus.

Spring Semester begins Jan. 8.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.