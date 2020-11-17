LAURINBURG — Once again, the Scotland County Parks and Recreation is doing its part to continue providing family-friendly entertainment to residents.

“We are hosting our second movie night on Friday,” said Jeff Maley, recreation coordinator for Parks and Recreation. “We are showing the animated movie ‘Free Birds.’ It is a family-friendly Thanksgiving movie.”

The movie will begin at 7 p.m.

“The cost to attend is $2 per vehicle,” said Maley. “We can hold up to 150 vehicles. We urge residents to arrive early to ensure the best parking spots.”

According to Maley, participants are asked to remain in their cars to ensure social distancing can be practiced per the current CDC guidelines.

“Sound will be broadcast through our PA system and FM radio, 102.7 FM, so we can ensure everyone can hear the movie from the comfort of their own vehicles,” said Maley.

Maley also stated there will be another movie event held in December.

“We will hold the December event, then we will assess the pros and cons and go from there,” said Maley.

Movie Night will be held at the Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road.

“Krazy Kuzzins’ Concessions will be on-site selling refreshments,” said Maley.

For information, contact Maley at 910-277-2585.

