One statewide race goes to a recount

LAURINBURG — One statewide race is going to a recount, which will keep the Scotland County Board of Elections busy counting ballots for another week.

The race is for the NC Supreme County chief justice seat between incumbent Cheri Beasley and challenger Paul Newby, where Newby is leading by less than 400 votes among the more than 5 million cast.

That puts the race within the 10,000-vote threshold for the trailing candidate to demand a recount.

“We cannot express enough gratitude for the hard work of our county boards of elections, who continue to ensure accurate and fair results in this election,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Recounts are an important part of the elections process that help guarantee voters’ wishes are realized in the closest of contests.”

According to Dell Parker, executive director of the Scotland County BOE, her office will need to reinsert all 14,855 ballots cast in the county under the watchful eye of the bipartisan executive board.

“All by hand,” she added. “And it must be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 25.”

On Monday, the executive board in Scotland County met to address a protest aimed at two statewide races — the NC Supreme County chief justice race and the state attorney general race. A total of 163 ballots had been flagged for a variety of what were deemed “minor errors.”

The executive board, by a 3-0 vote — Mac McInnis, Bill Purcell and Harriet Jackson — decided to dismiss the protest. The remaining two board members, Diana Johnston and Hal Culbertson, each abstained from voting.

