Police: Remember to lock your doors

LAURINBURG — Detectives with the Laurinburg Police Department are investigating numerous break-ins to vehicles that occurred recently in the city and are reminding people to lock their doors.

Last Thursday and Friday alone, officers responded to 14 different calls about vehicle break-ins, all of which had been left unsecured. Items stolen from the vehicles included cash, firearms, wallets and a computer.

“Every now and again we see a rash of break-ins to vehicles in the area and, usually, they’re left unsecured,” said Lt. Jeremy White. “We’re reminding people to always lock their doors. When you’re at the store and even when you’re at home, lock your car doors and don’t leave anything valuable in your vehicle.”

Since Friday there have been several more vehicle break-ins, all of which were left unsecured, but as of now none of them have been deemed connected.

“Right now it’s too early to tell if any of them are connected,” White said. “So we’re investigating each one separately and gathering information.”

White added while there are break-ins that involve forced entry into the vehicles, more often the vehicles have been left unsecured.

“For many criminals, unsecured vehicles are easier to break into and not get caught,” White said. “All they have to do is open the door and shut it after which doesn’t make much noise. If the doors are locked they have to look for something to break a window and then have to worry about the noise attracting attention. So 80 to 85% of the time the break-ins are because the vehicle was left unsecured.”

With the holidays coming up, White urges people not to leave any gifts in their vehicle even if it’s parked at your home.

“Please do not leave gifts, wallets or guns in your vehicle,” White said. “As we get closer to Christmas people will be putting gifts in their vehicle and thieves will see that as an opportunity. We see a lot of people who leave their guns in their cars or their medicine and it gets taken. So please always lock your doors and always bring your valuables inside with you.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.