A Mexican twist on a delicious classic

I love trying new recipes, but I tend to get stuck in a hole of the same recipes over and over again because they’re easy.

That’s why I love that we do luncheons in the office here at The Exchange because it forces me to try different recipes.

Our most recent food day had a Mexican theme to it and I wanted to do something different, so I ended up finding a “Taco Pasta Salad” recipe that was definitely a hit in the office.

I wanted to do something that was different but would still taste good so when I saw this one I knew I had to try it. It’s definitely something I’m going to make again and it is one of those dishes where you’re getting a flavor you love but in a different way. Kind of like when Lays chips makes those weird flavors and they actually taste like the things they’re supposed to.

I personally let mine sit overnight like I would a normal pasta salad so that all the flavors could mix together so I’ recommend doing that as well. But you could make it then eat it as well but we served it cold and it was delicious that way.

I did get the original recipe from Pinterest and for once stuck with it pretty decently though I did have to season the beef and veggies a bit more than the original recipe because it felt wrong not adding salt and pepper when I was cooking.

I will say this makes a lot of food. I know I say that a lot but this one truly does, if I was eating it myself it would 100% go bad before I finished it.

***

Ingredients …

16 oz of rotini pasta

1 lb of ground beef

4 tablespoons of taco seasoning

2 cups of tomatoes, chopped however you want

1 green bell pepper, diced

2 cups of Fiesta blend cheese

8 oz of shredded lettuce

10 oz of French Dressing

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Cook your pasta according to the package directions. While pasta is cooking chop all your vegetables and add to a large bowl with lettuce. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and a pinch of garlic powder.

Once pasta is cooked and drained add a tablespoon of olive oil to the noodles and allow to cool before adding to the bowl.

Heat a skillet on medium high heat and add olive oil. Once hot add the ground beef and begin cooking. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, garlic powder and 2 tablespoons of the taco seasoning.

Cook until browned then drain.

Allow to cool then add to the bowl. Sprinkle the remaining taco seasoning on top and French dressing before stirring. Let mixture sit overnight in the fridge.

Add cheese into the mix and serve.

