Local NAACP: ‘… make some good trouble’

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County branch of the NAACP is planning multiple events to help residents register to vote ahead of the November election.

On a recent flier, the slogan, “Let’s move forward and make some good trouble,” was presented in reference to a voter registration event held Aug. 13.

“I’m glad you asked the question what does it mean when we say ‘good trouble,’” said Herman Tyson, president of the Scotland County branch of the NAACP. “We can’t ignore the state our country is in when it comes to race. When we see where something is wrong, not fair or not just we have to say something.

“If not, then we become a part of the problem,” continued Tyson. “When you stand up and address the issue and not worry about the repercussions, then I believe you are willing to get in ‘good trouble.’ Your actions to be willing to get in ‘good trouble’ may cost you your life, job and maybe your election if you are a politician. You must decide … as stated by the Honorable John Lewis.”

The next voter registration event by the group will be held Aug. 27 from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m.

“Voter registration is a must for all,” continued Tyson. “We need each and every one who is eligible to be an active registered voter. Many of our forefathers and women have given their lives to make this possible. Lest we forget. It’s not just about the president, we have local elections where citizens can decide on the issues that most directly affect them. If nothing else voting is an opportunity to channel your grievances and hold candidates accountable for promises they made. Leadership is integrity and accountability.”

Residents wishing to attend and register to vote will need to have some form of identification with them.

“We are required to use the same standards as governed by the state of North Carolina,” said Tyson. “Valid driver’s license, government photo identification that has the registrant’s current name and address, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck that has the name and address of the registrant and issued within the past 30 days in order to prove their residency.”

“This upcoming event will be a voter registration drive, mask give away and membership drive,” said Tyson. “It will be held at IE Johnson School located on McGirts Bridge Road. We plan to hold events in the Laurel Hill, Gibson and Wagram communities in the future. Dates are to be determined.”

There will be more events sponsored by the NAACP in the future.

“These types of events are necessary in our community as we have a rapid increase of COVID-19 positive cases,” said Tyson. “We believe all should have access to testing and PPE. The NAACP will sponsor a COVID-19 testing event on Sept. 12 during our back to school event.

“We will distribute 500 cloth masks at each event,” continued Tyson. “The masks were donated through our partnership with non-profits.”

