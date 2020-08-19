Scotland Place has upcoming events for seniors

LAURINBURG — A chance for senior citizens to hunt for treasure around Scotland County will begin Thursday, Sept. 3.

Painted rocks will be scattered around the trails at Scotland Place Senior Center, and finding one of them will earn prizes such as a Walmart gift card or a gift basket.

That’s just one of the events being planned by the Senior Center.

On Tuesday, seniors can enjoy an outdoor Bingo event from their cars. From 10 to 11 a.m. at Scotland Place, seniors can pay $1 to participate in Bingo and the chance to win prizes from the comfort of their vehicle.

Another event for seniors will be held at Scotland Place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, starting at noon. A hot lunch with hot dogs, chips, cookies, water and giftbags including masks, hand sanitizer, and wipes will be given out to all seniors who join.

Tammy Jacobs, Scotland County’s Senior Center events coordinator says her goal is to get seniors active and participating in these events while staying socially distanced. These events, including the walking trail treasure hunt, are open to seniors 55 and older.

“We want to be out in the open, at a place where seniors feel comfortable,” saidJacobs. “It is our first time hosting events like the treasure hunt and we are definitely excited about it.”

“Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s dedicated staff members are working together and bouncing ideas off of each other to come up with fun ways to get our community involved and stay safe,” Jacobs added.

An additional event for seniors is taking place Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 — Seniors Health Insurance Information Program counselors will be available at Scotland Place by phone for Medicare recipients interested in seeing what’s new in 2020, offering unbiased information regarding Medicare. Once open enrollment begins on Oct. 15, seniors must have an appointment to speak with a counselor. Call Scotland Place at 910-277-2585 to set up an appointment with a trained SHIIP counselor.

Anyone interested in supporting these events is welcome to donate items such as gift cards, small household items and masks for gift baskets and goody bags.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.