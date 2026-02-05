LAURINBURG —After finishing 7-16 on the season, including a trip to the state playoffs, the Fighting Scots boys’ soccer team looks to build on the success of the 2025-26 season. Here are some key players to watch.

Freshman forward – Nathan Ward

Ward will enter his second year of play after leading the team with 26 goals and 56 shots on goal last season season. During the first half of the season, he was the nation’s leading scorer among freshmen. A versatile player who can not only play forward but also wing and midfield, Ward will look to build on his career numbers and lead the Fighting Scots’ offensive attack.

Sophomore forward – Dakota Locklear

Locklear will look to play a key role in the Fighting Scots’ offense next season. Entering his third year, Locklear has 14 career goals and 54 career shots on goal. His speed and aggressive approach will set the tempo for the Scots’ offense. With Locklear and Nathan Ward leading the attack, Head Coach Jeremy White will be entering his second year as the team’s coach and is anticipating another impressive season and even more goals scored.

Junior midfielder – Jackson Hernandez

Two-year starter Jackson Hernandez will begin his senior season with a total of three career goals, 23 career assists, 39 career shots on goal and 35 career steals. Last season, he led the team in both assists and steals. Hernandez, who has also played center back, is being considered as a possible replacement for the defensive standout, senior Elijah “Tre” Kennedy. According to White, Hernandez knows soccer due to having parents who have played and coached soccer at the collegiate level.

Sophomore center back – Billy Gilmore

Sophomore Billy Gilmore, who started alongside Elijah “Tre” Kennedy at center back, is looking to lead the defense for the Fighting Scots’ next season. White emphasized Gilmore’s love and dedication for the game, which he wishes every player possessed. After coming off the bench as a freshman, he entered last season as a starter and accumulated 16 steals on the season.

Junior goalkeeper – Andrew Medlock

Junior Andrew Medlock will take over as the varsity goalkeeper from senior Chris White. Medlock enters next season with 204 career saves and only two goals allowed per game during his junior varsity tenure. A leader on the team, White expects him to step up and lead the varsity team for the upcoming season.

Sophomore midfielder – Braden Smith

With four of the Fighting Scots midfielders graduating this year, White is looking to third-year player Braden Smith to step up and take the lead in the midfield attack. Smith, who boasts a career scoring average of 60%, offers the team a valuable scoring threat from the midfield position.