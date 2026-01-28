Scots freshman Amaria Bostick (3) maneuvers through Cape Fear defenders on Jan. 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

<p>Scots sophomore Haydynn Lowery (21) works the post against a Cape Fear Colts defender on Jan. 27, 2026. </p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

<p>A Lady Scots player takes contact from a Cape Fear Colts defender on Jan. 27, 2026. </p> <p>Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange</p>

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots girls’ basketball team (1-16) lost to the Cape Fear Colts, 54-40, on Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.