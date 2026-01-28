Home News Lady Scots fall to Cape Fear NewsSports Lady Scots fall to Cape Fear Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor - January 28, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor Scots freshman Amaria Bostick (3) maneuvers through Cape Fear defenders on Jan. 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange Scots sophomore Haydynn Lowery (21) works the post against a Cape Fear Colts defender on Jan. 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange A Lady Scots player takes contact from a Cape Fear Colts defender on Jan. 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange ❮ ❯ LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots girls’ basketball team (1-16) lost to the Cape Fear Colts, 54-40, on Tuesday. Here are photos from the game. View Comments Laurinburg few clouds enter location 4.1 ° C 5.4 ° 3.2 ° 28 % 5.1kmh 20 % Fri 5 ° Sat 1 ° Sun -1 ° Mon 1 ° Tue 3 °