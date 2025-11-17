LAURINBURG —Michael McLean rushed for 278 yards and set a Scotland High School record with seven touchdowns as the Fighting Scots defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs 49-40 on Friday, Nov.14, advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

It was a statement victory that the Scots needed after ending the regular season with a loss in a game that carried playoff implications and atmosphere.

Scotland produced 408 yards of total offense. Junior quarterbacks Bryson Powell and Collin Hill combined for 7 out of 11 passes for 112 yards and an interception; in addition, the Scots rushed for 296 yards.

“It never felt safe, and let’s be honest, our offense last week completely let us down,” head coach Richard Bailey stated. “But the offense regrouped and put together a heck of a football game. The offensive line did a phenomenal job; they were way more physical and the effort was great.”

“We made some big pass plays. I thought Bryson Powell had a great bounce-back game, and Collin Hill did some good things, he added.

Only a freshman, McLean has quickly become one of the stars of the Fighting Scots’ football season. Entering the year, he was offered a scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has now etched himself into the record books with a seven-touchdown performance.

“It feels good,” McLean said after his historic outing. “My offensive line made some amazing blocks and opened some nice holes. Once Tyjurian White went down, I was up next and I’ve been ready ever since my number has been called.”

“Can’t say enough about Michael McLean and his performance,” Bailey said.

Senior linebacker Kymani Atiles once again led the team with 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery. The Scots recorded two sacks and delivered key defensive stops at crucial moments to earn the victory.

Scotland now advances to the third round of the playoffs, where they travel to face the No. 1-seeded Jacksonville Cardinals on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

