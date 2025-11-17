SPRING HILL — Spring Hill Middle School recently held a program to honor local veterans and their service to the country.

The program featured members of the Robeson County Honor Guard, the American Legion in McColl, South Carolina, and several Spring Hill veterans, including Clint Haywood, Kelly Hawkins, Ella Hines, Darlene Sullivan, Nick Pruitt and Jeremy Jacobs of the 300 Club.

The service began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer led by Ed Tessman, chaplain of the Robeson County Honor Guard. Members of the Honor Guard, Gerald Locklear of the American Legion and Spring Hill veterans shared personal stories of their military service, highlighting their dedication and commitment to the nation.

During the program, the Honor Guard also demonstrated the proper folding of an American flag for the students.

Teachers and staff involved in organizing the event included “Ms. Clark, Mrs. Quick and Ms. Covington.”

The school said the program served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve, honoring their commitment, dedication and duty to the country.