LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, 49-40, on Friday, Nov. 14, advancing to the third round of the playoffs. Here’s a quick breakdown of how Scotland pulled off the win:

Michael McLean is legit

If there were any doubts surrounding this freshman if he could handle the Scots’ rushing load without Tyjurian White, they were quickly erased. McLean had 34 carries for 278 yards and a school record of seven touchdowns. While no other running back rushed for over 17 yards. Since Week 8, when White went down, McLean has been the lead back and has rushed for 460 yards, 10 touchdowns on 67 carries.

Defense in key moments

Scotland’s defense was a tale of two halves; in the first half, they held Terry Sanford to 14 points yet gave up 26 points in the second half. Still, Scotland had to step up in the fourth quarter with the score 49-34 and 6:34 remaining, as the Bulldogs were driving. Junior Keson McNair forced a fumble, and it was recovered by senior Kymani Atiles.

Though the turnover didn’t turn into points, the Scots’ ability to take the ball away and return possession back to their offense helped them run out the clock and secure the victory.

Dominant offensive line

You can’t ask for much from your offensive line. They paved the way for 296 rushing yards and didn’t allow a sack. The Scots didn’t punt all game and scored on the majority of offensive possessions, bouncing back after their last home performance against Cape Fear. During that outing, they scored their lowest point total of the season. Friday’s game was the perfect response to regain momentum.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.