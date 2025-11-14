LAURINBURG — We’re just eight weeks away from the start of the NFL playoffs. And Week 11 seems to be shaping up as a battle among divisional foes. As I always say, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash throughout the season.

Top three quarterbacks

Justin Herbert on the road versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars’ defense may have been part of the league’s best comeback of the year, as they allowed Houston Texans’ backup quarterback Davis Mills to score 19 points in the fourth quarter alone, leading to a victory for the Texans. They have given up the fourth-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks and generate sacks at the lowest rate. Herbert is a must-start this Sunday.

Dak Prescott on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders

The No. 3 passing offense faces off against the No. 16 pass defense. Dak Prescott leads the charge for the Cowboys against a Raiders unit that has struggled against the pass in the last two weeks. Prescott is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Jalen Hurts at home versus the Detroit Lions

Every week features a game expected to be an offensive explosion and this will be that game. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense haven’t taken off as fans anticipated, but his dual-threat ability will be a key factor against the Lions’ defense that surrenders the sixth-most passing touchdowns per game. Hurts is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Woody Marks on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Tennessee. After their comeback victory, the Texans have themselves back in playoff contention. The Titans’ rush defense ranks 27th in the league. Marks is a must-start this Sunday.

Jahmyr Gibbs on the road versus the Philadelphia Eagles

Jahmyr Gibbs is a top-10 running back, ranking ninth in rushing with 693 yards and third in touchdowns with eight. While he faces a tough defense in Philadelphia, he remains Detroit’s explosive big-play threat on the ground. Gibbs is a must-start this Sunday.

Jaylen Warren at home versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Not a name many may recognize, but Jaylen Warren is quietly leading the Pittsburgh Steelers in rushing. He serves as the lead back in Pittsburgh. Back in Week 7 against the Bengals, he rushed for a season-high 127 yards. This week, he takes on a Cincinnati rush defense that sits at the bottom of the league. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three wide receivers

CeeDee Lamb on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders

Since his return from injury, CeeDee Lamb has recorded 269 yards on 19 receptions and a touchdown in the last three weeks. He has had a high target volume and plays against a Raiders defense that is vulnerable against the pass. Lamb is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Drake London at home versus the Carolina Panthers

One of the few bright spots in the Atlanta Falcons’ passing game is Drake London. He has recorded back-to-back games with 100 plus receiving yards and has scored four touchdowns over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Carolina’s defense struggled last week, allowing 282 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints’ rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough. New Orleans receiver Chris Olave had five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. London is a must-start this Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

It hasn’t been the best season for the Cincinnati Bengals, but Ja’Marr Chase has had another Pro Bowl-worthy season. He ranks first in the NFL with 76 receptions and second in receiving yards with 831. In his last game against Pittsburgh, he recorded 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Chase is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three tight ends

Travis Kelce on the road versus the Denver Broncos

Coming off a bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs will be well rested for a division battle against the Denver Broncos. Kansas City will be in for a test against the league’s best defense, and Travis Kelce will be counted on in the passing game if Xavier Worthy does not suit up. Kelce is a must-start this Sunday.

Brock Bowers at home versus the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys always seem to find themselves in shootouts, and their defense ranks second-to-last in the NFL. Brock Bowers is the number one option for the Raiders’ passing game. In his first two games back, he has posted 16 receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Bowers is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Trey McBride at home versus the San Francisco 49ers

Since the start of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, Trey McBride’s production has increased, totaling 32 receptions for 328 yards and five touchdowns. He is coming off his best game of the season against the Seahawks, where he posted nine receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. McBride is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Houston Texans on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Not a surprise, the league’s No. 1 defense is facing the No. 32-ranked offense in the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has the highest sack rate in the NFL and gives the ball away at an alarming rate. The Texans’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Green Bay Packers on the road versus the New York Giants

The firing of head coach Brian Daboll sums up the season for New York. The Giants are turning to backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who is prone to turnovers. Green Bay’s defense has allowed 13 points per game over the past two weeks. The Packers’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens on the road versus the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland’s offense is led by rookie Dillon Gabriel and has struggled mightily. Gabriel has passed for 869 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The Browns have given up the second-most sacks in the league and are susceptible to turnovers. Baltimore’s defense has turned it around over the last two weeks, generating six takeaways and allowing 12.5 points per game. The Ravens’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

