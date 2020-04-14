State committee on COVID-19 set to meet

RALEIGH — Representatives of the House Select Committee on COVID-19, including Rep. Garland Pierce, will return to the General Assembly for a session on April 28-29-30.

“EPPS, licensure, evaluations and testing will be discussed during session,” said Pierce.

All of the committees are meeting virtually to prepare legislation to be presented during the session.

“The bill’s will be available to see online for the public to view shortly after the meeting,” said Pierce. “We will also discuss funding for unemployment benefits and funds for the day care industry.”

The committee is looking to establish a quorum for safety reasons due to having some older members on the committee.

“The bills will be bipartisan and agreed upon from both sides, so we don’t anticipate any lengthy debates,” said Pierce.

Pierce added that he would like to remind Scotland County residents that it is important to continue following precautions during this time.

“I pray we all be safe — wash your hands, wear your masks and continue to practice social distancing,” said Pierce. “ We should abide by Gov. Cooper’s executive order to stay as healthy as possible.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

