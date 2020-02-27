LAURINBURG — A local retired teacher is hoping her former students and others from the schools she taught at will gather next month to exchange memories.

Annie Hicks-Hager — who taught for more than 45 years at R.B. Dean Townsend Middle, Pembroke Elementary and the Adult Basic Education classes — will hold a celebration for students from those locations between 1960 and 2006 on March 27-29 in Maxton.

“Mrs. Hicks-Hager is one of our influential teachers who remain active and instrumental in young people lives,” said Gloria McKenzie, the Planning Committee co-chair.

In addition to the former students, parents, community members and former co-workers are invited.

On March 27, a meet and greet drop-in gathering will be held at Que Hill Fire Department from 6 to 9 p.m.

A banquet will be held March 28 in the R.B. Dean Townsend Middle School gymnasium from 6 to 9 p.m.

A Sunday worship service will be held March 29 at St. George United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

For information on the events, send an email to preciousmemoriesclass@gmail.com or like us on Facebook at preciousmemoriesclassesforMrs.AnnieHick-Hager.