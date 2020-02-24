Scotland County Memorial Library encourages reading with free books

LAURINBURG—Scotland County Memorial library gave out books Monday in honor of Black History Month.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer free books in honor of Black History Month and hope to continue providing opportunities such as these through the partnerships we have forged with the community organizations,” said Jenna Knight, Youth Services Director of Scotland County Memorial Library.

The last book giveaway event was in November in connection with Native American History Month.

“We gave away around 100 books at that event,” said Knight.

The November event was an invitation event through the Scotland County Daycare System and the Scotland County Schools Literacy Program.

“We would like to thank Scotland County Schools Dr. Ron Hargrove and Sharon Castelli for supporting literacy for our county’s children,” said Knight.

Books were given out during normal operating hours on Monday while supplies lasted.

“We will be giving away books all day today while we are open,” said Knight. “If there are books left we will still give them away while we have them.”

The library also gives away books on a daily basis.

“We have a collection of discarded or donated books that we give away as long as we have them,” said Knight.

Scotland County Memorial Library is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It seems that people are really interested in these types of events on social media and it is a great opportunity for us to be able to encourage reading,” said Knight.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Book2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Book1.jpg

Effort is aimed atencouraging reading