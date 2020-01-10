LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education meets Monday evening for its first 2020 meeting.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the A.B. Gibson Building for the monthly meeting. The agenda includes an update on the BRICK Grant from Literacy Project Director Sharon Castelli, a field trip update from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie Williams and updates from other personnel.

There will also be reports from the board, recognitions and a report from Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave.

The meeting will have a public comment period at the beginning for anyone who has any concerns they want to bring to the board.

